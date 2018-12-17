Home TRENDING US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead
US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead
TRENDING
WORLD
0

US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

0
0
IMG_20171109_221024
now viewing

US Conducts 6 Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

IMG_1633
now playing

Key Step Toward Building New Border Wall In Hidalgo County To Begin Today

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Judge Temporarily Blocks Plamview From Calling Special Mayoral Election

Donald Trump
now playing

White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand

Japan Nissan Ghosn
now playing

Nissan Board Meets But No Chairman Picked To Replace Ghosn

;LK
now playing

Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction

K;LK
now playing

The Latest: US Arrests 32 At San Diego Border Protest

Beto O’Rourke, Tina Smith, Mazie Hirono, Jeff Merkley, Judy Chu
now playing

O'Rourke, Other Dems Don't Want Tent City's Contract Renewed

ipanews_0e4546bd-832e-4679-83ac-1236cfd6bac8_1
now playing

Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death

3KQMP2SKXVFJZLNCMB3HXH7V3E
now playing

Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake

LKJL
now playing

Cleveland Browns Beat Injury-Plagued Broncos 17-16

(AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out six airstrikes in the Gandarshe area of Somalia which killed a total of 62 al-Shabab extremist rebels.

In a statement issued Monday, the U.S. military’s Africa Command said it carried out four strikes on Dec. 15 in which 34 people were killed and two more on Dec. 16 which killed 28. All the air attacks were in the Gandarshe coastal area south of the capital, Mogadishu, it said.

No civilians were injured or killed in the attacks, it said.

All six strikes were carried out in close coordination with Somalia’s government, it said. The airstrikes were “conducted to prevent al-Shabab from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire, and recruit for future attacks,” it said.

Al-Shabab uses parts of southern and central Somalia to plot and direct extremist attacks, steal humanitarian aid, extort the local populace to fund its operations, and shelter radicals, said the statement.

With these attacks, the U.S. military has carried out at least 46 airstrikes so far this year against al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida and Africa’s most active Islamic extremist group. Al Shabab controls parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to stage deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other cities.

The U.S. airstrikes have picked up dramatically since President Donald Trump took office and approved expanded military operations in the Horn of Africa nation. Airstrikes also target a small presence of fighters linked to the Islamic State group.

Related posts:

  1. 3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes
  2. The Latest: US Arrests 32 At San Diego Border Protest
  3. Man Killed In Strasbourg Was Market Shooter
  4. Strasbourg Christmas Market Reopens After Attack
Related Posts
Donald Trump

White House Closer To Partial Shutdown With Wall Demand

Fred Cruz 0
Japan Nissan Ghosn

Nissan Board Meets But No Chairman Picked To Replace Ghosn

Fred Cruz 0
3KQMP2SKXVFJZLNCMB3HXH7V3E

Kids At A Vatican Charity Give Pope Francis A Birthday Cake

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video