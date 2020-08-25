US Consumer Confidence Falls In August To Lowest In 6 Years

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, shoppers walk through the Valley Mall in Halfway, Md. U.S. consumer confidence fell for second straight month in August as a resurgence of virus cases in many parts of the country heightened pessimism about the economy. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP, File)

(AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell for second straight month in August to the lowest reading in more than six years as a resurgence of virus cases in many parts of the country heightened pessimism about the economy. The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index declined to a reading of 84.8 in August, the lowest level since May 2014. The August drop, which followed a July decline to 91.7 put the index 36% below its high point for the year, a reading of 132.6 in February before the coronavirus began to seriously impact the United States. The August decline indicated that the renewed shutdowns this summer as virus cases escalated had weighed on the attitude of consumers.