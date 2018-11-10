Home NATIONAL US Consumer Prices Up Slight 0.1 Percent In September
US Consumer Prices Up Slight 0.1 Percent In September
NATIONAL
0

US Consumer Prices Up Slight 0.1 Percent In September

0
0
1502456328589
now viewing

US Consumer Prices Up Slight 0.1 Percent In September

DRUG BUST
now playing

Border Agents Bust Man On Gateway International Bridge For Alleged Drug Smuggling

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

Beto O'Rourke To Participate Alone In CNN Town Hall After Cruz Campaign Declines

WARREN+CO+ARREST
now playing

Edinburg Lawmaker's District Director Arrested

body identified
now playing

Authorities Release Name Of McAllen Man Found Dead On South Padre Island Beach

Kanye West Visits Donald Trump at Trump Tower
now playing

President Trump, Kanye West To Have White House Lunch

1032964_1_0322-kmart_standard_1
now playing

With Few Seeing Second Act For Sears, Company Shares Routed

1509814219-4674
now playing

US Envoy: Continue Sanctions Until Russia Exits East Ukraine

3000
now playing

AP Exclusive: Toxic Metal Found In Chain Stores' Jewelry

5bbf1512e934e.image
now playing

Russia Suspends Manned Space Launches

download (10)
now playing

S. Korea Walks Back On Possibly Lifting Sanctions On North

(AP) – Consumer prices edged up a slight 0.1 percent in September as energy prices retreated after a big gain in August.

The Labor Department says that the September gain in its closely watched consumer price index followed a 0.2 percent rise in August. It was the smallest monthly gain since June.

For the 12 months ending in September, consumer prices were up 2.3 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.1 percent in September, the same level as in August. It is up 2.2 percent over the past year.

Inflation has been on a slight rise this year after a prolonged stretch when prices kept falling below the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve.

Related posts:

  1. With Few Seeing Second Act For Sears, Company Shares Routed
  2. Woman Kayaker Found Near South Padre Island Died Of Gunshot Wound
  3. Harlingen V-A Center Sees Health Care Improvements
  4. Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputy Cleared In Deadly Shooting
Related Posts
Kanye West Visits Donald Trump at Trump Tower

President Trump, Kanye West To Have White House Lunch

Roxanne Garcia 0
1032964_1_0322-kmart_standard_1

With Few Seeing Second Act For Sears, Company Shares Routed

Roxanne Garcia 0
3000

AP Exclusive: Toxic Metal Found In Chain Stores’ Jewelry

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video