US Consumer Spending Slowed In January While Incomes Jumped

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo people leave a retail clothing store in Valley West Mall in West Des Moines, Iowa. On Friday, Feb. 28, the Commerce Department issues its January report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Americans pulled back on their spending in January, even as their incomes surged, a sign the economy was growing modestly before the threat of coronavirus arose. The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending increased 0.2% last month, down from 0.4% in December and smallest gain since October. Incomes, however, rose 0.6%, the biggest gain in nearly a year, spurred by bigger paychecks and an increase in Social Security benefits stemming from a cost of living adjustment.