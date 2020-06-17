US Coronavirus Outbreaks Spur Debate Over Personal Freedoms

(AP) – When the coronavirus flared in China this week, the country canceled flights, suspended reopenings and described the situation in Beijing as “extremely grave.” With cases rising in some U.S. states, officials have balked at requiring face masks.

A political and cultural debate has emerged that balances demands for constitutional rights and personal freedom against warnings from doctors of deadly consequences. The City Council of Montgomery, Alabama, rejected a measure to mandate face coverings at public gatherings, with members concerned about trampling on individual rights.

In Columbia, South Carolina, city officials are considering a proposal to require anyone over 10 to wear a mask, but Gov. Henry McMaster has expressed concern about infringing on civil liberties.