US Counterterror Official Says Islamic State Still A Threat
US Counterterror Official Says Islamic State Still A Threat

US Counterterror Official Says Islamic State Still A Threat

Sanders Picked As New White House Press Secretary

Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision

Texas Veteran Affairs Office Denies Most Gulf War Claims

Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison

Is That Really A Beached Whale Beneath Paris' Notre Dame?

No Dye: Cancer Patients' Gray Hair Darkened On Immune Drugs

Police: Video Shows Teens Watching, Laughing As Man Drowns

Yemenis March In Support Of Palestinians

Americans To Need Special Passport For North Korea

Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

(AP) – A top counterterrorism official says the world still faces threats from Islamic State militants despite their territorial losses.

Nick Rasmussen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, says territory belonging to the Islamic State group is diminishing, but adds that the U.S. cannot breathe a sigh of relief with a diminished threat.

Rasmussen says that as the Islamic State group loses territory, U.S. officials worry that a small number of skilled fighters could move out of the region and launch attacks in the west or in their homelands.

Rasmussen spoke Friday at the Aspen Security Forum, an annual gathering of intelligence and national security officials and experts.

