US Denounces Iran Rights Abuses, Imposes Sanctions On Judges

(AP) – The United States is imposing sanctions on additional senior Iranian officials for human rights abuses. It’s part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” on the Tehran government. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is denouncing the recent violent crackdown by Iranian authorities against widespread protests. He’s accusing Iranian officials of “hypocrisy” by depriving citizens, particularly ethnic and religious minorities, of their constitutional rights. Pompeo has redesignated Iran as a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom, a status that adds a layer of potential sanctions against the government. The sanctions announced Thursday by the Treasury Department target two top Iranian judges with penalties.