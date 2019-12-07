US Digs Into Saudi Shooting Suspect Motive In Navy Shooting

Navy Capt. Tim Kinsella briefs members of the media following a shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The US Navy is confirming that a shooter is dead and several injured after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP)

U.S. law enforcement officials are digging into the background of the suspected Florida naval station shooter, to determine the Saudi Air Force officer’s motive and whether it was connected to terrorism. Officials have identified the suspect as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Military members from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola for flight training. The shooter opened fire in a classroom building Friday morning, leaving four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.