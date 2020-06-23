US Drug Agency Head Vows Vaccine Independence

(AP)–The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says his agency is maintaining an arm’s-length relationship with a White House-led effort to quickly produce a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved.

The White House’s Operation Warp Speed” is geared at having ready the manufacturing capacity and distribution channels for a massive vaccination program.

But FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday that his agency is careful not to work in tandem with Warp Speed. Hauhn said, “We absolutely must maintain regulatory independence and make the right decision for the American people based on the science and the data.”