Home NATIONAL US Economy Grew At 3.4 Percent Rate In Third Quarter
US Economy Grew At 3.4 Percent Rate In Third Quarter
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Economy Grew At 3.4 Percent Rate In Third Quarter

0
0
AP_129904962903
now viewing

US Economy Grew At 3.4 Percent Rate In Third Quarter

YE Top 10 Stories
now playing

'The Toughest Year': US Immigration Changes Dominated 2018

Donald Trump
now playing

GOP Leaders Weigh Protecting Trump From Primary Challenge

AP_650327136193
now playing

Fire Risk Forces Ford To Recall F-Series Pickup Trucks

AP_050217033724
now playing

Toys R Us Closure Hits Toys For Tots Hard

Stephen Biegun, Lee Do-hoon
now playing

US Envoy Optimistic About N. Korea Despite Latest Friction

US Afghanistan
now playing

Officials: Pentagon Planning Troop Pullout From Afghanistan

Matthew Whitaker
now playing

Whitaker Rejected Advice To Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

Crowdsourcing Border Wall
now playing

Veteran Draws Millions In Donations For Trump's Border Wall

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Mexico Appears Willing But Unready To Hold US Refugees

Nancy Pelosi
now playing

House GOP Approves Trump's Wall Money As Shutdown Looms

(AP) – The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter, slightly slower than the previous estimate as consumer spending and exports were revised lower. The economy is expected to slow further in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department says growth in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, was revised down from an earlier estimate of 3.5 percent. The still-strong performance followed a sizzling 4.2 percent advance in the second quarter and a moderate 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter.

Economists believe that economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to around 2.5 percent. But the overall GDP performance for the year will still be the best since 2005.

Related posts:

  1. Fed Lifts Rates For 4th Time This Year But Sees Fewer Hikes
  2. US Home Construction Rose Last Month, Led By Apartments
  3. Toys R Us Closure Hits Toys For Tots Hard
  4. AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays
Related Posts
YE Top 10 Stories

‘The Toughest Year’: US Immigration Changes Dominated 2018

Roxanne Garcia 0
Donald Trump

GOP Leaders Weigh Protecting Trump From Primary Challenge

Roxanne Garcia 0
AP_650327136193

Fire Risk Forces Ford To Recall F-Series Pickup Trucks

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video