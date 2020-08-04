US Embassy In Moscow: No Info On Paul Whelan’s Whereabouts

(AP) – The US Embassy in Moscow says it has no information on the whereabouts of an American convicted in June of espionage, despite reports that he is being transferred to a prison colony in central Russia.

Paul Whelan’s brother said Tuesday that he appears to be in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, on his way to a prison camp.

US Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter: “We have not received official notification from Russian authorities of any such move, despite our repeated recent attempts to gain consular access to Paul.” Whelan was arrested in Moscow in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.