US Employers Add 156K Jobs, Jobless Rate Rose To 4.7 pct.
US Employers Add 156K Jobs, Jobless Rate Rose To 4.7 pct.
US Employers Add 156K Jobs, Jobless Rate Rose To 4.7 pct.

(AP) – The jobless rate is up a tick — to 4.7 percent — but for an encouraging reason: More people are looking for work.   The government says employers added 156,000 jobs in December, as the job market remains durable.   For all of 2016, job growth averaged 180,000 a month. That’s down from 229,000 in 2015, but enough to lower unemployment over time.

One private economist says the slowdown in job growth is probably due to a shortage of qualified workers.  Hourly pay jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase in more than seven years. That is a positive sign that the low unemployment rate is forcing businesses to offer higher wages to attract and keep workers.

