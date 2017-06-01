US Employers Add 156K Jobs, Jobless Rate Rose To 4.7 pct.

(AP) – The jobless rate is up a tick — to 4.7 percent — but for an encouraging reason: More people are looking for work. The government says employers added 156,000 jobs in December, as the job market remains durable. For all of 2016, job growth averaged 180,000 a month. That’s down from 229,000 in 2015, but enough to lower unemployment over time.

One private economist says the slowdown in job growth is probably due to a shortage of qualified workers. Hourly pay jumped 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase in more than seven years. That is a positive sign that the low unemployment rate is forcing businesses to offer higher wages to attract and keep workers.