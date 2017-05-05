Home NATIONAL US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent
US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent
NATIONAL
0

US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent

0
0
JOBS REPORT
now viewing

US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent

GERMAN PRAYER BOOTHS IN BERLIN AT AIRPORT
now playing

German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages

HINDENBURG
now playing

Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: 'The air was on fire'

DELTA AIRLINES PLANE
now playing

Delta Apologizes After California Family Booted From Flight

UPS PLANE CRASH
now playing

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead In Plane Crash

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt

DONALD TRUMP AND Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
now playing

Trump: Australian Health Care System Better Than US

1493970215795
now playing

Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win

fa8bd2b2-6c63-45e2-acf8-28481a540b8f
now playing

US Agents Can't Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says

920×920 (14)
now playing

Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

AP Explains-Pre-Existing Conditions
now playing

Experts: Those Already Sick Still Face Coverage Problems

(AP) – Hiring rebounded in April as U.S. employers added 211,000 jobs, a sign the economy’s sluggish growth in the first three months of the year may prove temporary.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent, reaching its lowest level in a decade.  The figures suggest that businesses expect consumer demand to rebound after a lackluster showing in the first quarter, when Americans boosted their spending at the slowest pace in seven years.

Average paychecks grew more slowly, increasing 2.5 percent over the past 12 months. That’s below March’s annual gain. Typically, employers are forced to pay more as they compete for a smaller pool of unemployed workers. Hourly pay gains are usually closer to 3.5 percent in a strong economy.

No related posts.

Related Posts
HINDENBURG

Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: ‘The air was on fire’

jsalinas 0
DELTA AIRLINES PLANE

Delta Apologizes After California Family Booted From Flight

jsalinas 0
UPS PLANE CRASH

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead In Plane Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video