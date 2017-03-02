US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.

: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given inon line

(AP) – The latest jobs report shows a job market that’s generating consistently solid hiring, and encouraging more people to start looking for work. Nearly a half-million people who weren’t previously job-hunting began doing so in January. That helped drive the unemployment rate up from 4.7 to 4.8 percent — even as employers added 227,000 jobs. Yet some of the economy’s weak spots remain: Average hourly wages barely increased last month. And the number of people working part-time but who would prefer full-time work rose.