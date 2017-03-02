Home NATIONAL US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.
US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.
NATIONAL
0

US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.

0
0
JOBS REPORT SMALL GEN
now viewing

US Employers Added Healthy 227,000 Jobs, Rate Up To 4.8 pct.

ARNOLD AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Tweets That Actor 'tried hard' To Make TV Show Work

TWITTER
now playing

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

40-year-old Juli Glisson
now playing

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer's Death

EL CHAPO
now playing

UPDATE: 'El Chapo' Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

TORTURE GENERIC PIC
now playing

Democrats Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture

Louvre uses special rooms to keep visitors safe
now playing

Louvre Uses Special Rooms To Keep Visitors Safe

France No doubt Louvre attack was terror
now playing

France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror

GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception

IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran

Officer Daniel Segura
now playing

Fort Worth Says It's Not Sanctuary City After Officer Video


Warning: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given in /home/kurv710/kurv.com/710am/wp-content/plugins/yet-another-related-posts-plugin/classes/YARPP_Cache.php on line 465

(AP) – The latest jobs report shows a job market that’s generating consistently solid hiring, and encouraging more people to start looking for work.  Nearly a half-million people who weren’t previously job-hunting began doing so in January. That helped drive the unemployment rate up from 4.7 to 4.8 percent — even as employers added 227,000 jobs.  Yet some of the economy’s weak spots remain: Average hourly wages barely increased last month. And the number of people working part-time but who would prefer full-time work rose.

Related posts:

  1. Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week
  2. Jury Acquits Tony Yzaguirre On All Counts
  3. Trump Tweets That Actor ‘tried hard’ To Make TV Show Work
  4. Trump Imposes New Sanctions On Iran
Related Posts
TWITTER

Court: Police With Warrant Can View Private Twitter Messages

jsalinas 0
40-year-old Juli Glisson

Police: Woman To Face Homicide Charge In Officer’s Death

jsalinas 0
EL CHAPO

UPDATE: ‘El Chapo’ Lawyers Say Jail Conditions Are Too Strict In NYC

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video