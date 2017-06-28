US Envoy: China Should Allow Nobel Laureate Treatment Abroad

(AP) – The new U.S. ambassador to Beijing says Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo should be allowed to receive treatment outside China after being diagnosed with cancer while in prison for advocating democratic reforms.

China should allow 61-year-old Liu to seek treatment elsewhere “if it would be of help,” Ambassador Terry Branstad told reporters Wednesday in his first public appearance since arriving in Beijing this week.

The former six-term Iowa governor appointed as envoy to China by President Donald Trump did not say if he’d spoken directly with Chinese authorities about the matter, emphasizing cooperation instead.