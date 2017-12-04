US Envoy Tillerson Meets With Putin In Moscow

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Kremlin in Moscow. The meeting Wednesday, announced by Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, comes hours after Tillerson faced his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a tense encounter.

Russia’s top diplomat accused the United States of carrying out an unlawful attack against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Giving Tillerson a chilly reception, Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the “real intentions” of the Trump administration.