US Envoy Urges Trump Not To Cut UN Funding And Lose Clout
US Envoy Urges Trump Not To Cut UN Funding And Lose Clout

US Envoy Urges Trump Not To Cut UN Funding And Lose Clout

(AP) – U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power is urging the Trump administration not to cut funding to the United Nations, warning it would be “extremely detrimental” to U.S. interests and only benefit countries like China and Russia.

In her final press conference Friday, Power said “we lead the world, in part, by leading at the United Nations.”  Following President Barack Obama’s decision to allow the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israel’s construction of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, supporters of Israel in the U.S. Congress have called for cutting off U.S. funding to the United Nations.

Power said Israel would not benefit if there is “less U.S. leadership” at the U.N. as a result of a funding cut, citing a string of pro-Israel changes the Obama administration has supported.

