Home WORLD US Envoy: US Believes China Is Trying To Stop North Korea Tests
US Envoy: US Believes China Is Trying To Stop North Korea Tests
WORLD
0

US Envoy: US Believes China Is Trying To Stop North Korea Tests

0
0
kim jung un
now viewing

US Envoy: US Believes China Is Trying To Stop North Korea Tests

cessna airplane taking off
now playing

Hanger Project Announced For Mid Valley Airport

PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN
now playing

Alamo Woman Struck, Killed On Expressway 281

PRO SYRIAN FORCES MILITARY
now playing

US Warns Pro-Syrian Forces To Leave Border Area

LACKLAND AIRFORCE BASE SIGN ENTRANCE
now playing

Lockdown Lifted At Texas Air Base After 'security incident'

MEDICAL SYMBOL
now playing

San Antonio Firm Makes Second Proposal For A Delta Hospital

Michael Cohen
now playing

House Intel Subpoenas Trump's Personal Attorney

Mississippi Shooting
now playing

Teen Says Slain Cousin Shielded Him From Bullets

GAL GODOT WONDER WOMAN
now playing

Lebanese Ministry Calls For Ban Of Wonder Woman Movie

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Concerts
now playing

Grande And Friends To Play Manchester On Sunday

TIGER WOODS
now playing

Report Lists 4 Medications For Woods

(AP) – U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the Trump administration believes China is using back channels with North Korea to try to get Kim Jong Un to stop nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

She told reporters Tuesday that the United States and China are discussing the timing of a new U.N. Security Council resolution that would toughen sanctions on North Korea. She said, “I think we’ll decide … this week on what that looks like.”  Beijing has significant influence over North Korea, 90 percent of whose trade is with China.

Haley says the U.S. will keep up pressure on China to use its influence on North Korea.  Last week, China’s U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi said North Korea’s multiple tests show the “very strong” need for new talks with Pyongyang to reduce tensions.

Related posts:

  1. From Nikki Haley, Another Side Of Trump’s ‘America First’
  2. US Consumer Spending, Incomes Grew Solidly In April
  3. Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Suspected Drug Money
  4. US Home Prices Rising 2 Times Faster Than Wages
Related Posts
PRO SYRIAN FORCES MILITARY

US Warns Pro-Syrian Forces To Leave Border Area

jsalinas 0
GAL GODOT WONDER WOMAN

Lebanese Ministry Calls For Ban Of Wonder Woman Movie

jsalinas 0
Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Concerts

Grande And Friends To Play Manchester On Sunday

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video