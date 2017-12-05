Home WORLD US, EU In Urgent Discussions On Pitch To Expand Laptop Ban
US, EU In Urgent Discussions On Pitch To Expand Laptop Ban
US, EU In Urgent Discussions On Pitch To Expand Laptop Ban

LAPTOP IN AIRLINER AIRPLANE
US, EU In Urgent Discussions On Pitch To Expand Laptop Ban

Donna School District Police Chief Suspended Amid District Audit

Pope Urges Catholics To "tear down all walls"

Russian Interior Ministry Is Hit By Cyberattack

Sheriff: Gunman Kills Police Chief, 2 Nursing Home Workers

State Formally Drops Lawsuit Over Brownsville Plastic Fee

Melissa McCarthy Mocks Sean Spicer With Motorized Podium

Don't Call Me Caitlyn: Baby Name Plunges In Popularity

UK Hospitals Report Tech Problems In Possible Cyberattack

Former Top Spy Pushes Back At Trump's Tweets

Texas House OKs Distinction Of Ectopic Surgery Vs. Abortion

(AP) – The United States and top European ministers will hold urgent talks about a possible expansion of the in-flight laptop ban to flights from the EU.

European Commission transport spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen confirmed the talks will be held Friday.

Itkonen said the EU had no information of a new threat that would prompt any expansion of the ban. The EU’s transport and migration commissioners have written to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to seek clarification.

U.S. officials have said the decision in March to bar laptops and tablets from the cabins of some international flights, mostly from the Middle East, wasn’t based on any specific threat but on longstanding concerns about extremists targeting jetliners.

