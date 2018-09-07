Home WORLD US, Europe Clamp Down On Migration Even As Arrivals Drop
US, Europe Clamp Down On Migration Even As Arrivals Drop
WORLD
0

US, Europe Clamp Down On Migration Even As Arrivals Drop

0
0
WireAP_71f197b32e6a4753beac19f7d8b9f46e_12x5_992
now viewing

US, Europe Clamp Down On Migration Even As Arrivals Drop

index
now playing

UK Brexit Secretary Who Just Resigned Says May Should Remain

WireAP_05e3c21a79ff4f0cb1fb414d5d42c9be_12x5_992
now playing

A Neighbor's Word Can Bring Death Sentence In Iraq IS Trials

index
now playing

Abe Cancels Trip Abroad After Deadly Japan Rains

64913208
now playing

Trump Says He 'Can't Go Wrong' With His Top Court Contenders

180708105127-thai-cave-inside-07-08-super-tease
now playing

The Latest: 2nd Rescue Underway At Flooded Thai Cave

1 dead after helicopter crashed into residence WILLIAMSBURG
now playing

1 Dead After Helicopter Crashed Into Residence

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

A 'Supreme' Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice

courtgavel
now playing

California, Long A Holdout, Adopts Mass Immigration Trials

PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS
now playing

US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

Brexit Secretary David Davis
now playing

UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government

(AP) – As NATO allies convene, one issue not on their formal agenda but never far from their thoughts is immigration – even though illegal border crossings are decreasing on both sides of the Atlantic.
The separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border and Italy’s refusal to let shipwrecked migrants disembark in its ports illustrate the hardening positions on border control in Washington and European capitals.
Lost in the heated political debate is the fact that migrant arrivals in Europe across the Mediterranean from Africa and Turkey are at their lowest level in five years, while arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border – an imperfect but widely used gauge of illegal crossings – are far below levels seen two decades ago.

Related posts:

  1. Off To Europe: Trump To Meet Worried NATO Heads, Then Putin
Related Posts
index

UK Brexit Secretary Who Just Resigned Says May Should Remain

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_05e3c21a79ff4f0cb1fb414d5d42c9be_12x5_992

A Neighbor’s Word Can Bring Death Sentence In Iraq IS Trials

Zack Cantu 0
index

Abe Cancels Trip Abroad After Deadly Japan Rains

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video