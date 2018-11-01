Home WORLD US Expert: Rapid Iran-Iraq Quakes Not Unusual
(AP) – A scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed that so far, seven separate earthquakes have struck along the Iran-Iraq border area in the morning hours. The scientist says it appears that all are aftershocks from a November temblor that killed over 530 people.

Geophysicist Randy Baldwin told The Associated Press on Thursday that such quakes should be expected in the region after the November 7.2 magnitude temblor.

Baldwin, speaking from Golden, Colorado, said that “it’s ongoing activity there. … If there was a stressed fault that’s ready to move, they happen like that until the stresses are relieved, so it’s not too unusual.”  The USGS says the preliminary magnitude of six of the temblors was at least 5, while the seventh was a magnitude 4.

