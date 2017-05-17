Home NATIONAL US Extends Iran Nuke Sanctions Relief, Adds Other Sanctions
US Extends Iran Nuke Sanctions Relief, Adds Other Sanctions
US Extends Iran Nuke Sanctions Relief, Adds Other Sanctions

SANCTIONS IRAN IRAN SANCTIONS
US Extends Iran Nuke Sanctions Relief, Adds Other Sanctions

US: More Immigrants Arrested, Fewer Deported Under Trump

Bodies Of 29 Illegal Miners Pulled From South African Shaft

(AP) – The Trump administration is extending sanctions relief for Iran that was granted under the Obama-era nuclear agreement, while imposing new economic penalties over Iranian ballistic missile activity.

The State Department says it is telling Congress it will continue to waive sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision comes just before the Obama administration’s last six-month waiver expires.

By pairing the waiver of old sanctions with an announcement of new ones, the Trump administration is trying to show it’s being tough on Iran even as it adheres to the nuclear deal for now. President Donald Trump has said he’s reviewing the deal’s future.  The new sanctions target Iranian military officials and others accused of supplying Iran with materials for ballistic missiles.

