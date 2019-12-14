US Finally Giving Boot To Official Foot Measurement

FILE - In this April 18, 1958 file photo, Philip N. Brooks, right, a New York State surveyor, takes a look through his transit on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation near Niagara Falls, N.Y., while Tuscarora Chief Elton Black Cloud Greene watches. The tribe is resisting state seizure of their land for a power project. In 1959, the U.S. government started the switch from the U.S. survey foot to the international foot, and it will finish the job in 2022. (AP Photo)

The United States is abandoning the definition of the foot used to measure big things and replacing it with the so-called international foot. Some states use the bigger and older U.S. foot. Others use the smaller, newer international foot. It’s a tiny difference. You wouldn’t be able to see it when looking at a 12-inch ruler. But it adds up over big distances: about an eighth of an inch of difference when measuring a mile. Experts say having two versions of the foot for the past 60 years has caused chaos, especially when projects span states with different standards.