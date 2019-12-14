US Finally Giving Boot To Official Foot Measurement

The United States is abandoning the definition of the foot used to measure big things and replacing it with the so-called international foot. Some states use the bigger and older U.S. foot. Others use the smaller, newer international foot. It’s a tiny difference. You wouldn’t be able to see it when looking at a 12-inch ruler. But it adds up over big distances: about an eighth of an inch of difference when measuring a mile. Experts say having two versions of the foot for the past 60 years has caused chaos, especially when projects span states with different standards.
