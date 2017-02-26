Home NATIONAL US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon
US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

0
0
GAS PRICES
now viewing

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS
now playing

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

medical-marijuana
now playing

Man's Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

police-lightbar
now playing

Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now playing

Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop

GET OUT MOVIE PIC
now playing

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

white-house
now playing

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions' Role In FBI Probe

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
now playing

Officials: Trump Isn't Cutting Medicare, Social Security

AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.33.  Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the slight rise was due to small increases in crude oil and wholesale gas prices.  Lundberg says she expects modest increases in the near-term.

The national average is up 56 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.  Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $2.94 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.02 per gallon.  The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, up a cent from two weeks ago. A year ago it was $2.07.

No related posts.

Related Posts
GET OUT MOVIE PIC

Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

jsalinas 0
white-house

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions’ Role In FBI Probe

jsalinas 0
SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

Officials: Trump Isn’t Cutting Medicare, Social Security

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video