Home NATIONAL US General Suggests Russia Arming Taliban
US General Suggests Russia Arming Taliban
NATIONAL
0

US General Suggests Russia Arming Taliban

0
0
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his side, Gen. John Nicholson
now viewing

US General Suggests Russia Arming Taliban

us-customs-and-border-protestion-cbp
now playing

CBP Ag Inspectors In Brownsville Intercept Damaging Non-Native Insect

police-lightbar
now playing

UPDATE: Police: Man Kills Boss, Then Self

FRANCE2017-VOTE-FAR-RIGHT
now playing

Le Pen Steps Down From National Front Leadership

CHILDREN FOUND IN TRACH BIN ALABAMA MAN BEING HELD
now playing

Man Held After 2 Children Found In Trash Container

BODY FOUND
now playing

Woman's Body Pulled From Brownsville Resaca

HyperFocal: 0
now playing

Brownsville Expected To Reach Out To Lyft

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
now playing

Russian FM: No Proof For Reports On Persecution Of Gay Men

ERIN MORAN
now playing

Officials: 'Happy Days' Star Moran Likely Died From Cancer

DONALD TRUMPCARE
now playing

Trump's 100 Days: A Rattled Establishment, Some Surprises

nogalesborder
now playing

Dems Say No Shutdown If Trump Relents On Wall

(AP) – The top American general in Afghanistan is suggesting that Russia is arming the Taliban.  At a news conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his side, Gen. John Nicholson avoided offering specifics about Russia’s involvement in the Afghan war.  But said he wouldn’t dispute that it includes Moscow providing weapons to the Taliban.

Nicholson also said that in view of the sophisticated planning behind last Friday’s massacre of more than 140 Afghan troops at a military base, “it’s quite possible” that the Pakistan-based Haqqani network was responsible.  The Taliban claimed it carried out the attack.

Related posts:

  1. Putin Criticizes Opponents’ Corruption Fight In Russia
Related Posts
CHILDREN FOUND IN TRACH BIN ALABAMA MAN BEING HELD

Man Held After 2 Children Found In Trash Container

jsalinas 0
ERIN MORAN

Officials: ‘Happy Days’ Star Moran Likely Died From Cancer

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMPCARE

Trump’s 100 Days: A Rattled Establishment, Some Surprises

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video