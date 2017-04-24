US General Suggests Russia Arming Taliban

(AP) – The top American general in Afghanistan is suggesting that Russia is arming the Taliban. At a news conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at his side, Gen. John Nicholson avoided offering specifics about Russia’s involvement in the Afghan war. But said he wouldn’t dispute that it includes Moscow providing weapons to the Taliban.

Nicholson also said that in view of the sophisticated planning behind last Friday’s massacre of more than 140 Afghan troops at a military base, “it’s quite possible” that the Pakistan-based Haqqani network was responsible. The Taliban claimed it carried out the attack.