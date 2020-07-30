US Government Drops Effort To Silence Trump’s Ex-Lawyer

(AP) – The U.S. government has dropped its effort to silence President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer.

An agreement Thursday between lawyers for the government and Michael Cohen’s attorney calls for the lifting of a media ban that had prevented Cohen from speaking publicly. Cohen is completing the last two years of a three-year prison sentence at home after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress. He was released from prison in May, only to be returned earlier this month after making it known that he planned to publish a book critical of the president.

A judge last week ordered him released, saying the government’s action was retaliatory and a violation of his First Amendment rights.