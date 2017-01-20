US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

(AP) – U.S. officials say they didn’t learn until Thursday that Mexico was extraditing drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. U.S. Attorney Robert Capers in New York says prosecutors weren’t aware it was going to happen but were nonetheless prepared for it. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco thanked Mexican officials “for their unwavering support” and “their commitment to justice.” Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty as a condition of the extradition.

The U.S. is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution. The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was awaiting an arraignment in Brooklyn. The case is a joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami. Guzman’s lawyer says his extradition is politically motivated.