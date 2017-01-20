Home NATIONAL US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming
US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming
NATIONAL
0

US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

0
0
EL CHAPO-2
now viewing

US Government Had Little Notice That El Chapo Was Coming

medicaid-fraud
now playing

Feds Nab Valley Woman In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

GAVEL
now playing

Mother Sues To Stop Bible Classes In West Virginia Schools

PAPER AIRPLANE
now playing

Paper Airplane Hits Teacher In Eye; SC Student Arrested

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US

ITALY AVALANCE MAN REUNITES WITH SON WIFE
now playing

Man Reunites With Wife, Son After Avalanche

Pope Francis
now playing

Pope Congratulates Trump

OBAMA LEAVING WHITE HOUSE FOR LAST TIME
now playing

UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

2017 presidential inauguration
now playing

Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKING OATH
now playing

Trump Takes Oath Of Office

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Prison Chaplain Admits Taking Bribes To Smuggle Tobacco

(AP) – U.S. officials say they didn’t learn until Thursday that Mexico was extraditing drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.  U.S. Attorney Robert Capers in New York says prosecutors weren’t aware it was going to happen but were nonetheless prepared for it.  Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco thanked Mexican officials “for their unwavering support” and “their commitment to justice.”  Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty as a condition of the extradition.

The U.S. is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution.  The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was awaiting an arraignment in Brooklyn. The case is a joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami.  Guzman’s lawyer says his extradition is politically motivated.

Related posts:

  1. Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito
  2. Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee
  3. Plea Deal Reached In Abigail Estrada Murder Case
  4. Soldier’s Death Last Week Is 11th At Fort Hood Since Nov.
Related Posts
OBAMA LEAVING WHITE HOUSE FOR LAST TIME

UPDATE: Obamas Depart Washington After Trump Takes Oath

jsalinas 0
2017 presidential inauguration

Trump Invokes Campaign Slogan In inaugural Address

jsalinas 0
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TAKING OATH

Trump Takes Oath Of Office

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video