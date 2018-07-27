Home NATIONAL US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline
US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline
NATIONAL
0

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

0
0
5b5afa1b780bb.image
now viewing

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

download (6)
now playing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

download (4)
now playing

UN Command Says 55 Cases Of Remains Returned

GUN 3D PRINTER GUN
now playing

Gun-Control Groups Want To Block Publication Of Gun Designs

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

DA: Teen Driver In Fatal Crash Drank Bottle Of Wine

ABILENE INMATE ON TOP OF POLICE CAR
now playing

Texas Inmate Being Transferred Gets Atop Moving Patrol Car

BUSH DOC
now playing

Police: "High probability" Doctor Shot On Bike Was Targeted

MEDICAL
now playing

AP-NORC Poll: Latinos See Health Care Communication Barriers

(AP) – The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children 5 years and older had been reunited with parents or sponsors hours before the deadline. That includes 1,442 children who were returned to parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and another 378 who were released under a variety of other circumstances.
But officials say about 700 more remain separated, including 431 whose parents were deported. Those reunions take more time, effort and paperwork as children are returned to Central America.
With the court-ordered deadline passed, the federal judge in San Diego who ordered the reunifications must now decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents were deported, as well as how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

Related posts:

  1. US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline
  2. Deadline Hits With One In Three Separated Children Not Yet Reunited With Parents
Related Posts
download (6)

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Zack Cantu 0
Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh’s Staff Secretary Work

Zack Cantu 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN-1

US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video