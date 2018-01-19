Home NATIONAL US Government Proposes New Rules For Hog Slaughter
US Government Proposes New Rules For Hog Slaughter
US Government Proposes New Rules For Hog Slaughter

US Government Proposes New Rules For Hog Slaughter

(AP) – The federal government wants to change the rules on how most hogs slaughtered for meat in the U.S. are processed.

Some of the U.S. Department of Agriculture proposals released Friday are similar to those enacted in 2014 for poultry processors.

One rule allows pork processors to voluntarily enact a new inspection system placing plant employees in charge of removing animals unfit for slaughter, and allows companies to set their own processing line speeds.

The USDA says the proposed rules would streamline production without compromising food safety.

Critics say similar poultry industry changes gave companies too much control over food safety.

Another proposed rule would require processing plants to implement new procedures for preventing bacterial contamination of meat.

The USDA is taking comments and has no date set for implementation.

