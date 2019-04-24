NATIONAL

US Grants Exemptions To New Sanctions On Iran Guard Force

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Department of State in Washington. The Trump administration on Monday told five nations — Japan, South Korea, Turkey, China and India — that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

(AP) – The Trump administration is granting major exemptions to new sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outlines the exemptions in notices published in the Federal Register. A ban on travel to the U.S. stemming from the designation of the Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization will not apply to officials of foreign governments or businesses that have dealings with the elite military unit or its subsidiaries.

The U.S. designated the force as a terrorist organization earlier this month.  U.S. law authorizes authorities to bar entry to the U.S. by anyone found to have provided “material support” to a terrorist organization.

Pompeo says the waivers are in the interests of U.S. national security, but they are likely to frustrate members of Congress who favor tough measures on Iran.

