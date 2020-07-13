CORONAVIRUSCOVID NATIONALNATIONAL

US Grapples With Pandemic As Its Origins Are Traced In China

Pedestrians wear masks as they cross a street amid the coronavirus pandemic Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. A heat wave has brought crowds to California's beaches as the state grappled with a spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP) — The United States is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases with a reported 15,299. Deaths from the virus also have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, although they are still well below the numbers reached in April. The World Health Organization warned Monday that the pandemic is worsening globally, with “no return to the old normal” in the foreseeable future, as two of its experts were in China as part of a mission to trace the origin of the virus pandemic.

