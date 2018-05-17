Home WORLD US Has Daunting To-Do List To Prepare For NKorea Summit
US Has Daunting To-Do List To Prepare For NKorea Summit

(AP) – President Donald Trump and his team have a daunting to-do list to work through as they prepare for next month’s expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump’s plan to meet with Kim may have come as a surprise decision. But his team hopes to leave nothing to chance when they come together in Singapore. Policy plans, negotiating tactics and even menu items are being gamed out.
With two unpredictable leaders, it’s hard to anticipate every possibility. But White House aides are expecting hard-ball negotiating tactics – already in evidence this week as the North Koreans cast fresh doubt on the sit-down.
Logistical concerns and more come as the U.S. formulates its strategies for the talks, including what the U.S. is prepared to give up.

