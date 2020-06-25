US Health Officials Believe 20M Americans Have Had Virus

(AP) — U.S. officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since COVID-19 first arrived in the country, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it. That’s nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed in the U.S. and comes as the Trump administration works to tamp down nationwide concern about the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when about a dozen states are seeing worrisome increases in cases. But 20 million infections would mean that about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a great majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.