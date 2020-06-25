US Health Officials Estimate 20M Americans Have Had Virus

(AP) – U.S. officials estimate that 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since it first arrived in the United States, with millions never knowing they had it.

Thursday’s estimate is roughly 10 times the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed in the U.S. The news comes as the Trump administration works to tamp down nationwide concern about the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when about a dozen states are seeing worrisome increases in cases.

Twenty million infections means that only about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have had the virus, leaving the vast majority of the population still susceptible.