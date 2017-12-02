Home WORLD US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence
US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence
US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence

US HELICOPTERS CHINOOKS IN GERMANY
US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence

Bike Rider Hit By Car, Killed In Los Fresnos

Hezbollah Leader Says 'idiot' Trump Makes Him Optimistic

George Michael's Family Angry At Leak Of Emergency Call

NFL Player Pulls Out Of Israel Trip, Feels 'used'

Gunmen Attack Pakistani TV Crew Killing 1

US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

9 Hurt As Minivan Flips Between Dallas And Fort Worth

Child, 9, Calls Police After Finding Parents Shot Dead

Complaints Of Home With Noisy Roosters

Police Say Homeowner Kills Car Burglar Suspect

(AP) — The U.S. Army has begun unloading dozens of Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters at a port in northern Germany so the aircraft can be moved to a base in Bavaria. German news agency dpa reported Sunday that 94 helicopters and several trucks from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in Fort Drum, New York were sent to the port of Bremerhaven.

Most of the equipment is bound for an Army base in the town of Illesheim, but dpa says some will be assigned to rotating stints in Lithuania and Romania. The deployment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which foresees the continuous presence of an American armored brigade combat team in Europe. The mission is meant to help allay concerns from Poland and other NATO allies over an increasingly bellicose Russia.

