US Hits Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Leaders With Sanctions

Hundreds of people march inside Tahrir Square carrying national flags and chanting religious slogans in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Anti-government protesters say multiple people have suffered stab wounds in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of their movement, after political parties and Iran-backed militia groups briefly joined them, raising fears of infiltration by authorities. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

(AP) – The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on three Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders for violent suppression of protests that have wracked the country.

The Treasury and State Department also hit a wealthy Iraqi businessman with sanctions for bribery and corruption. The sanctions freeze any assets those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and also bar Americans from doing business with them.

The move comes amid reports that some 400 people have been killed in crackdowns against demonstrators protesting corruption and misgovernance.