Home NATIONAL US Hits Iran With More Sanctions In Response To Space Launch
US Hits Iran With More Sanctions In Response To Space Launch
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Hits Iran With More Sanctions In Response To Space Launch

0
0
US AND IRAN RELATIONS DISPUTE
now viewing

US Hits Iran With More Sanctions In Response To Space Launch

MEXICO VIOLENCE MEXICO KILLINGS
now playing

9 Bodies Found Piled In Mexican Border City Nuevo Laredo

AUSTIN POLICE PARK FORD VEHICLE FOR CARBON MONOXIDE
now playing

Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol

HOUSE AND SENATE UNITED STATES
now playing

House Overwhelmingly Backs Intelligence Bill

ODULIA SANCHEZ LIVESTREMED CAR CRASH 14 YR OLD SISTER DIES
now playing

No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI
now playing

White House Aide's Tirade Tests Editors And Producers

ISRAEL AND PALESTINIANS
now playing

Palestinian Killed At Gaza's Border With Israel

RUSSIAN SANCTIONS
now playing

EU 'vigilant' On New US Sanctions On Russia

Imran Khan
now playing

Pakistan's Imran Khan Hails PM Disqualification

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer
now playing

Schumer Praises GOP Mavericks On Health Care

BAYLOR SEX ASSAULT SCANDAL
now playing

Baylor Ordered To Provide Sex Assault Reports Dating To 2003

(AP) – The United States is slapping Iran with new ballistic missiles sanctions in response to its launch of a satellite-carrying rocket into space a day earlier.  The sanctions target six Iranian subsidiaries of the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group. The Treasury Department says that group is “central” to Iran’s ballistic missiles program.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the sanctions illustrate deep U.S. concerns about Iran’s missile testing and other actions. He says the U.S. will continue countering Iran’s ballistic missile program including Thursday’s “provocative space launch.”

The U.S. has said that launch flouted a U.N. Security Council resolution because the technology is inherently designed to be able to carry a nuclear payload.  The sanctions come as the Trump administration continues debating its Iran policy and whether to scrap the 2015 nuclear deal.

Related posts:

  1. EU ‘vigilant’ On New US Sanctions On Russia
  2. Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions
Related Posts
MEXICO VIOLENCE MEXICO KILLINGS

9 Bodies Found Piled In Mexican Border City Nuevo Laredo

jsalinas 0
HOUSE AND SENATE UNITED STATES

House Overwhelmingly Backs Intelligence Bill

jsalinas 0
ODULIA SANCHEZ LIVESTREMED CAR CRASH 14 YR OLD SISTER DIES

No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video