Home NATIONAL US Hits Record For Costly Weather Disasters: $306 Billion
US Hits Record For Costly Weather Disasters: $306 Billion
NATIONAL
0

US Hits Record For Costly Weather Disasters: $306 Billion

0
0
STORM HURRICANE GENERIC
now viewing

US Hits Record For Costly Weather Disasters: $306 Billion

ryan patrick lt gov dan patrick son
now playing

Lieutenant Governor's Son Sworn In As New U.S. Attorney

IMMIGRATION AND CONGRESS IMMIGRANTS WASHINGTON
now playing

El Salvador Seeks Immigration Fix In US Congress

SEA TURTLES RELEASED INTO THE GULF
now playing

Nearly 400 Cold-Stunned Turtles Released Into Gulf

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Fourth Person Dies In Possible Resort Murder-Suicide

IMMIGRANT DETENTION FOR WOMEN
now playing

Advocates Want #MeToo Debate To Include Immigrant Detention

MIGRANT BOAT
now playing

UN Raises Probable Death Toll In Migrant Boat Sinking To 64

GUN SALES GENERIC
now playing

Law Agencies Split Over Selling Seized Guns

01-08-18 CHINESE OIL TANKER ON FIRE
now playing

Smoke Still Billowing From Burning Oil Tanker

FIRE AND FURY BOOK
now playing

'Fire and Fury' Publisher Stands By Book

DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRATION BORDER PROTECTION
now playing

US To Require Salvadorans To Leave In 2019

(AP) – With hurricanes, wildfires, flooding, tornadoes and drought, America hit a record high bill last year for weather disasters: $306 billion.  The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the U.S. had 16 billion-dollar disasters last year. That ties 2011 for the number of billion-dollar disasters, but the total cost of damages blew past the previous record of $215 billion in 2005.

NOAA says Hurricane Harvey cost $125 billion, second only to 2005’s Katrina, while Maria cost $90 billion, ranking third. Irma was $50 billion.  The weather agency also says that 2017 was the third hottest year in U.S. records with an annual temperature of 54.6 degrees (12.6 degrees Celsius). Only 2012 and 2016 were warmer. Records go back to 1895.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits South Of San Antonio
Related Posts
IMMIGRATION AND CONGRESS IMMIGRANTS WASHINGTON

El Salvador Seeks Immigration Fix In US Congress

jsalinas 0
GUN SALES GENERIC

Law Agencies Split Over Selling Seized Guns

jsalinas 0
FIRE AND FURY BOOK

‘Fire and Fury’ Publisher Stands By Book

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video