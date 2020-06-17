US Hits Syria’s Elite With New Economic And Travel Sanctions

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle with a raft of new economic and travel sanctions for human rights abuses. (Yuri Gripas/Pool via AP)

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the State Department in Washington. The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle with a raft of new economic and travel sanctions for human rights abuses. (Yuri Gripas/Pool via AP)

(AP) — The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle with new economic and travel sanctions for human rights abuses. The State Department says 39 Syrian individuals, including Assad and his wife, have been designated for the sanctions. Many of those on the list are already subject to U.S. sanctions. The penalties announced Wednesday will also target non-Syrians who do business with them. The sanctions result from legislation known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, named after the pseudonym of a Syrian policeman who turned over photographs of thousands of victims of torture by the Assad government. Syrian government officials have called it “economic terrorism.”