Home NATIONAL US Immigration Agents Eat, Arrest 3 At Michigan Restaurant
US Immigration Agents Eat, Arrest 3 At Michigan Restaurant
NATIONAL
0

US Immigration Agents Eat, Arrest 3 At Michigan Restaurant

0
0
ICE Agents Detain Suspected Undocumented Immigrants In Raids
now viewing

US Immigration Agents Eat, Arrest 3 At Michigan Restaurant

STABBING GEN SMALL
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Succumbs To Stab Wounds

GREG GIAFORTE
now playing

County Attorney Will Eye Gianforte Assault Case

MANCHESTER BOMBING
now playing

Relative Says UK Bomber Called Britons Infidels

DONALD TRUMP AT NATO MEETING
now playing

NATO Meeting Over, Trump Heads To Sicily For G-7

EXECUTION ROOM
now playing

Appeals Court: Texas Must Reveal Execution Drug Supplier

GAVEL
now playing

Court: Trump Travel Ban Rooted In Intolerance

arrest made
now playing

Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Appeals Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration Travel Ban

body cameras
now playing

Cameron County Constable To Use Seized Crime Money To Buy Body Cams

BRITISH PM TERESA MAY
now playing

May Vents Leak Concerns To Trump At NATO Summit

(AP) – The owner of a Michigan restaurant says U.S. immigration agents who were conducting enforcement at the business ate breakfast before arresting three workers.

The Ann Arbor News and WJBK-TV report the men arrested Wednesday at Sava’s Restaurant remain in custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say agents were doing “a targeted enforcement action” at the Ann Arbor restaurant.

ICE officials say two of the men entered the country illegally and another overstayed his visa. Authorities say the men tried to leave the restaurant before being arrested.

Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj said several agents ate breakfast at the restaurant before entering the kitchen area. She says her company vets employees to determine their eligibility and that she had believed they were in the country legally.

Related posts:

  1. Kansas Distributor Recalls Precooked Sausage Due To Metal
  2. Libya Vows To Help Identify ‘terrorist networks’
  3. Arrest Made After Woman’s Body Pulled From Canal Near Delta Lake
  4. Philippines Using Helicopters To Clear Militants
Related Posts
GREG GIAFORTE

County Attorney Will Eye Gianforte Assault Case

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Court: Trump Travel Ban Rooted In Intolerance

jsalinas 0
TRAVEL BAN

Appeals Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video