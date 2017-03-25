Home NATIONAL US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger
US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger
US Immigration Judge Grants Asylum To Singapore Teen Blogger

(AP) – An immigration judge in Chicago has granted asylum to a Singapore teen whose online posts criticizing his government landed him in jail.

Judge Samuel Cole issued a 13-page decision Friday saying Amos Yee can stay in the U.S. because he has established that he has suffered persecution because of his political opinions.

Yee has been detained by immigration officials since December when he arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Attorney Sandra Grossman says Yee could be released as early as Monday.

It’s unclear if government attorneys will appeal.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees U.S. immigration courts, declined comment.

Grossman says Yee was elated about the decision.

The 18-year-old has said he fears returning to Singapore, where he was jailed twice.

