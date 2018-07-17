Home NATIONAL US Industrial Production Rebounds 0.6 Percent In June
US Industrial Production Rebounds 0.6 Percent In June
US Industrial Production Rebounds 0.6 Percent In June

US Industrial Production Rebounds 0.6 Percent In June

(AP) – U.S. industrial production rebounded last month after being dragged down in May by a fire at an auto parts plant.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production – which includes output at factories, mines and utilities – climbed 0.6 percent in June, recovering from a 0.5 percent drop in May. The May reading was warped by a fire at a Michigan parts factory that disrupted production of Ford Motor’s F-series pickup trucks, the nation’s bestselling vehicle.

American industry appears healthy despite trade conflicts with China, Europe and Canada and a rising dollar that makes U.S. products more expensive abroad.

Factory production rose 0.8 percent last month after falling 1 percent in May. Mining output increased 1.2 percent in June, its fifth straight monthly gain. Utility production dropped 1.5 percent.

