US Infection Rate Rising Outside New York As States Open Up

(AP)–An Associated Press analysis find that taking the New York metropolitan area’s progress against the coronavirus out of the equation shows the rest of the U.S. moving in the wrong direction, with the infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns. Scientists warn those numbers will only increase as states from Texas to Florida start to ease their own lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Britain’s official coronavirus death total surpassed that of Italy to become the highest in Europe and second-highest in the world behind the United States.