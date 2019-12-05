US: Iran May Have Killed More Than 1,000 In Recent Protests

(AP) – The Trump administration is accusing Iranian security forces of killing more than 1,000 people as they crack down on recent protests.

The U.S. special representative for Iran Brian Hook tells reporters that the death toll from protests that have spread throughout Iran in recent weeks is unknown but the U.S. has received thousands of reports of atrocities. He says the U.S. has seen video of an incident in which the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps opens fire on demonstrators, killing 100 people and possibly more. He told reporters Thursday at the State Department that victims have included young teenagers.