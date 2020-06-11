WORLD

US, Iraq Launch Strategic Talks On Economy, American Troops

By 10 views
0

(AP) – The U.S. and Iraq have launched much-anticipated strategic talks that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations.

Washington will prioritize the issue of the future of its forces in Iraq, with the threat of Iran’s expanding regional influence an underlining topic, while Baghdad is to focus on Iraq’s dire economic crisis. The talks began with an initial session in the afternoon with participants tuning in online because of the coronavirus measures. The sessions are expected to drag out over several months.

They come against the backdrop of soaring tensions following the January U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general outside the Baghdad airport, along with an Iraqi militia leader.

Pelosi: Confederate Symbols ‘have to go’ From Capitol, Bases

Previous article

Cameron County D.A. Wants Stay Of Execution Vacated

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD