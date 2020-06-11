US, Iraq Launch Strategic Talks On Economy, American Troops

(AP) – The U.S. and Iraq have launched much-anticipated strategic talks that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations.

Washington will prioritize the issue of the future of its forces in Iraq, with the threat of Iran’s expanding regional influence an underlining topic, while Baghdad is to focus on Iraq’s dire economic crisis. The talks began with an initial session in the afternoon with participants tuning in online because of the coronavirus measures. The sessions are expected to drag out over several months.

They come against the backdrop of soaring tensions following the January U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general outside the Baghdad airport, along with an Iraqi militia leader.