US Job Openings Fell 0.7% In May

In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo, a help wanted sign appears on a bus stop in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Miami. On Tuesday, July 9, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

In this Monday, July 1, 2019 photo, a help wanted sign appears on a bus stop in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Miami. On Tuesday, July 9, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for April. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(AP) — Job openings posted by U.S. employers slipped 0.7% in May, while hires that month tumbled 4.4% in a sign that the job market may be cooling slightly.

The Labor Department says employers posted 7.3 million jobs in May. They hired 5.7 million, down from the record 6 million achieved in April.

The report — known as job openings and labor turnover survey — suggests that employers remain optimistic about economic growth, just that their pace of expected hiring has slowed somewhat after more than a decade of economic expansion has pushed down the jobless rate. The number of job openings has declined from a record 7.6 million.

On Friday, the government said employers added 224,000 jobs in June as the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7%.