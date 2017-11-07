Home NATIONAL US Job Openings Slipped In May, But Hiring Increased
US Job Openings Slipped In May, But Hiring Increased
NATIONAL
0

US Job Openings Slipped In May, But Hiring Increased

0
0
Economy-Jobs Report
now viewing

US Job Openings Slipped In May, But Hiring Increased

Girl, 11, stopped for speeding says her mom lets her drive
now playing

Girl, 11, Stopped For Speeding Says Her Mom Lets Her Drive

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSIPPI
now playing

15 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman Killed In Crash

ISIS SYMBOL
now playing

Iraq Sunni Lawmaker Urges Uprooting IS Ideology

Military Plane Crash
now playing

Marine Corps Says Plane Belonged To Reserve

prison%20inmate%20jail_1463448322463_4366611_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Closes 3 Of 4 Prisons Slated To Cease Operations

DAN PATRICK LT GOV OF TEXAS
now playing

Patrick Says His Campaign War Chest Is Worth Nearly $17M

APTOPIX Switzerland Olympics 2024 Bids
now playing

IOC To Pick Los Angeles, Paris For 2024 or 2028 Olympics

_96868351_gtrumpjr
now playing

The Latest: Trump Jr. Tweets Email Chain On Russia Meeting

Chuck Schumer
now playing

Senate GOP Leaders Hope For Health Care Vote Next Week

fire_investigation
now playing

McAllen Apartment Fire Still Under Investigation

(AP) – U.S. employers posted fewer job openings in May. But hiring picked up and more people are quitting their jobs – both positive signs for the economy.

Job openings fell 5 percent in May to 5.7 million. The setback occurred after advertised job postings nearly reached 6 million in April, a figure that has been revised downward from the initial report. Meanwhile, hiring climbed 8.5 percent to just under 5.5 million.

The data is a sign the economy at 4.4 percent unemployment is nearing “full employment,” when nearly all those who want a job have one and the unemployment rate mostly reflects the temporary churn of people who are temporarily out of work. Typically, when unemployment falls that low, companies are forced to offer more pay, but that hasn’t yet happened.

 

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Apartment Fire Still Under Investigation
  2. Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes
  3. Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job
  4. Patrick Says His Campaign War Chest Is Worth Nearly $17M
Related Posts
MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSIPPI

15 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman Killed In Crash

jsalinas 0
Military Plane Crash

Marine Corps Says Plane Belonged To Reserve

jsalinas 0
_96868351_gtrumpjr

The Latest: Trump Jr. Tweets Email Chain On Russia Meeting

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video