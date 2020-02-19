US Judge Dismisses Huawei Suit Over Government Contracts Ban

(AP) — A federal judge in Texas has dismissed Huawei’s challenge of a U.S. law that bars the government and contractors from using the Chinese tech giant’s equipment. Huawei’s lawsuit sought to declare the law unconstitutional. Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, has spent years trying to put to rest accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying and that is controlled by the ruling Communist Party. Huawei argued the law singled out the company for punishment, denied it due process and amounted to a “death penalty.” In dismissing the lawsuit Tuesday, the judge said the government has the right to take its business elsewhere.