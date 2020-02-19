NATIONAL

US Judge Dismisses Huawei Suit Over Government Contracts Ban

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo people look at a Huawei store in Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province. A federal judge in Texas has dismissed Chinese tech giant Huawei's lawsuit challenging a U.S. law that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment because of security concerns. (AP Photo/Olivia Zhang, File)

(AP) — A federal judge in Texas has dismissed Huawei’s challenge of a U.S. law that bars the government and contractors from using the Chinese tech giant’s equipment. Huawei’s lawsuit sought to declare the law unconstitutional. Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, has spent years trying to put to rest accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying and that is controlled by the ruling Communist Party. Huawei argued the law singled out the company for punishment, denied it due process and amounted to a “death penalty.” In dismissing the lawsuit Tuesday, the judge said the government has the right to take its business elsewhere.

