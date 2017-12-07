Home WORLD US-Led Coalition: Amnesty Report On Mosul ‘Irresponsible’
US-Led Coalition: Amnesty Report On Mosul ‘Irresponsible’
WORLD
0

US-Led Coalition: Amnesty Report On Mosul ‘Irresponsible’

0
0
1499842222361
now viewing

US-Led Coalition: Amnesty Report On Mosul ‘Irresponsible’

WireAP_652a0b2ed0584e6f8862603fac71f84a_12x5_1600
now playing

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

ff44c9ac880c41eab92ada4fed7c157a-780×520
now playing

Senate Consumer Choice Idea Could Raise Premiums For Sick

5965b46c41c5f.image
now playing

How Severe, Ongoing Stress Can Affect A Child's Brain

5965a3ef307a3.image
now playing

Trump's FBI Pick To Face Questions About Independence

1499823302_10061101+1jrtrumplast071217
now playing

Emails Show Trump Jr. Embraced Help Said To Be From Kremlin

Trump_Russia_Probe_Son_62610.jpg-55785
now playing

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

AIRSTRIKES ON ISIS
now playing

US, Allies May Increase Strikes, Surveillance In Raqqa

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Harris County Not Joining Lawsuit On 'sanctuary cities' Law

Girl, 11, stopped for speeding says her mom lets her drive
now playing

Girl, 11, Stopped For Speeding Says Her Mom Lets Her Drive

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSIPPI
now playing

15 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman Killed In Crash

(AP) – The U.S.-led coalition says an Amnesty International report accusing its forces of violating international law during the fight against the Islamic State group in Mosul is “irresponsible.”
Col. Joe Scrocca, a coalition spokesman, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “war is not pleasant, and pretending that it should be is foolish and places the lives of civilians and soldiers alike at risk.”
Amnesty International released a report Tuesday saying coalition forces may have committed war crimes during their grueling nine-month battle against IS in Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city. Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared “total victory” in Mosul on Monday.
Amnesty also documented war crimes committed by IS, including mass killings, forced displacement and the use of civilians as human shields.

Related posts:

  1. Iraq Sunni Lawmaker Urges Uprooting IS Ideology
  2. Lebanon Welcomes Liberation Of Mosul From IS
  3. US, Allies May Increase Strikes, Surveillance In Raqqa
  4. Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition
Related Posts
ISIS SYMBOL

Iraq Sunni Lawmaker Urges Uprooting IS Ideology

jsalinas 0
APTOPIX Switzerland Olympics 2024 Bids

IOC To Pick Los Angeles, Paris For 2024 or 2028 Olympics

Roxanne Garcia 0
MOSUL LIBERATED

Lebanon Welcomes Liberation Of Mosul From IS

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video