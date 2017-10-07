Home WORLD US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul
US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul
US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

(AP) – The U.S.-led coalition has congratulated Iraqi forces on retaking Mosul from the Islamic State group after Iraq’s prime minister declared victory in the northern city.

U.S. Central Command said that “while there are still areas of the Old City of Mosul that must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding,” Iraqi forces “have Mosul now firmly under their control.”

The coalition has provided crucial air support to Iraqi forces since they launched the Mosul offensive in October.  Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said “make no mistake; this victory alone does not eliminate ISIS and there is still a tough fight ahead,” using another acronym for IS. But he said the loss of the city “is a decisive blow.”

